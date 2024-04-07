South End, Ballantyne apartments tracking toward completion

CHARLOTTE — Two prominent apartment projects in Charlotte hit a construction milestone last month, while several more are waiting to break ground.

In early March, Portman Holdings topped out construction on its 24-story apartment building in South End — next to office high-rise The Line. The 370-unit luxury apartment project at 2161 Hawkins St. is on track to deliver late this year.

Farther south, Northwood topped out on a 356-unit apartment property that’s part of its mixed-use development The Bowl at Ballantyne. That 26-story building at 14020 Stream Way is expected to be delivered in October 2025.

Still to come are several projects still in the pipeline in center city, west Charlotte, the University City area, and near Camp North End, among other areas of the region.

CBJ’s monthly real estate roundup takes a closer look at some of the latest residential development news across the Charlotte area. Check it out here.

