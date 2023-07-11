South End, Optimist Hall spots among local restaurants that didn’t make the grade in June

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in the review.

A total of 1,206 such establishments, 14 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.

Restaurants that fell below an “A” included several South End spots as well as an eatery at Optimist Hall and a deli in NoDa.

Read more here.

