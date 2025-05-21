South End tower lands regional HQ 

New South End tower 110 East has landed its third office tenant in the last six months. — New South End tower 110 East has landed its third office tenant in the last six months.

Winterhaven, Florida-based SouthState Bank recently signed a 10-year lease for 40,000 square feet at the office tower, said Rhea Greene, managing partner at Trinity Partners, the building’s leasing brokerage.

The office will be SouthState’s new regional headquarters and will have about 100 employees when it opens in the second quarter of 2026, said Jay Reagan, North Carolina/Virginia group president for SouthState. The financial institution is moving its local corporate office from the Roxborough Building at 6525 Carnegie Blvd. in SouthPark.

