SouthPark owner files for mall expansion for mystery tenant

CHARLOTTE — Expansion is in the cards for SouthPark Mall.

City of Charlotte filings show that mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. wants to add 21,540 square feet there, including a second floor. It sought that modification to add a new — yet-to-be-named — tenant.

A request for comment from the mall was not returned.

That project gained administrative approval from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning, Design and Development on Nov. 13.

