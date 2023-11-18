Specialty retailer leaving its longtime space at SouthPark’s Phillips Place

CHARLOTTE — The Orvis Co. is on the move in Charlotte.

The specialty retailer expects to open at Strawberry Hill in spring 2024, leaving behind its longtime home at Phillips Place. The existing location will not close until the new store is ready to open.

“It should be a seamless transition that prevents us from being dark in the market at all,” Jason Williams, real estate director for The Orvis Co., says.

Orvis will occupy a roughly 6,000-square-foot freestanding space — formerly a drug store — in that complex near the heart of the SouthPark and Cotswold neighborhoods.

