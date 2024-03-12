Speeding, drinking driver dies after causing multi-car crash, Hickory police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A truck driver died after police said his speed and alcohol consumption led to a three-vehicle crash in Hickory.

It happened Monday just before 4:30 p.m. Hickory police said a red Nissan pickup truck was being driven by 46-year-old Sebastian Remigio on Highland Avenue Northeast when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

A 2013 Ford SUV swerved off the road and hit a fence belonging to Bumgarner Oil, a fuel supplier. The truck continued in the wrong lane until it hit a 2021 Toyota Rav4 head-on.

Remigio died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Rav4, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later taken to another hospital in Winston-Salem for more treatment.

Investigators believe alcohol consumption and speeding by Remigio may have led to the crash. No charges have been filed.

Hickory police asked anyone wit information about the crash, including witnesses, to call Sgt. A. Efird at 828-328-5551 or email her at aefird@hickorync.gov.

