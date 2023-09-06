Speeding motorcyclist dies after running off Catawba County road, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed after his motorcycle ran off the road in Catawba County Wednesday morning, troopers said.

Highway patrol was called around 3 a.m. to Zion Church Road near Butner Drive, where they found a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle.

Investigators said the bike had been heading north on Zion Church Road when it drove off the right side of the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree stump, troopers said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Andrew Lee Cole, 41, of Connelly Springs, died at the scene, highway patrol said.

Zion Church Road was closed for an hour while troopers investigated.

Troopers believe speeding is what led to the crash.

