‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ swings into Belk Theatre Friday

CHARLOTTE — Your Spidey senses could be tingling because of a unique show in Uptown Charlotte on Friday night.

“Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse” will be live in concert at Belk Theatre.

An all-female orchestra will be playing music from the score and soundtrack to accompany the movie.

The conductor told Channel 9 she hopes it will inspire a new generation of music lovers.

The film is beautiful in itself and then getting to be a part of adding the music to it every night and bringing it to life in that way, it’s just going to be a fun time,” said Emily Marshall, the conductor.

Music from the movie includes songs by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

