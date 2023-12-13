‘Spiritual resistance’: Hanukkah dinner honors hostages held in Gaza

CHARLOTTE — Members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte gathered in Uptown Charlotte Monday to celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah.

They set a table with empty seats representing the hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas.

The group said those seats represent the empty ones at many families’ Hannukah tables.

It’s a holiday that commemorates “spiritual resistance,” said Rabbi Michael Wolk, Temple Israel.

“Being able to stand up to darkness and that’s what we do,” he said. “We continue to celebrate Hannukah. Even in the darkest of times, we light our Hanukkah candles and bring out light into the world.”

Israel said 136 hostages remain in Gaza.

The foreign minister of Qatar said his country is still trying to help negotiate their release.

