‘Spread love’: TruBlue leader reacts to violent weekend in Charlotte, calls for change

CHARLOTTE — Residents of the Queen City are calling for action after an extremely violent weekend.

Over the span of 48 hours, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to four shootings across the city, in which three people were killed.

Since students are on summer break, CMPD announced they will be increasing patrols in areas with more children, like apartments, pools, parks, and greenways. Residents of the Queen City community are also working year-round to end violence.

For Will Adams, this fight against violence is personal; he lost his oldest son, Will Adams Jr., to gun violence more than a decade ago and grieves for him to this day. He told Channel 9 that what upsets him is the rising trend of senseless violence in the city.

“I’m very frustrated with it. Because we’re seeing the same thing over and over and over,” Adams said.

Adams says the rising number of incidents inspired him to start Team TruBlue, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to stop violence in the community. Adams told Channel 9 that he and his team work with local schools and law enforcement, focusing on conflict resolution and violence prevention.

“We, as a community, need to get off Facebook, get off Instagram, get from behind the doors and the walls and tables and chairs, put some shoes and some boots on, and get out here in this community,” Adams said.

Recently, the group was in Washington, D.C., and Channel 9 brought you the story of Team TruBlue sending players with their youth football team on a trip last month. He says activities and hobbies like this show children there is another option besides violence.

“It’s teaching them that they don’t have to resort to violence. There was no violence going on,” Adams said. “You don’t have to be a part of it. This is what you can do. And this is what you can be.”

Adams said he hopes organizations like Team TruBlue will work to create a better future for not just young community members but the community as a whole.

“It’s important as people that we get out and spread love because you have to spread love to these kids,” Adams said.

