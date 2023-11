CHARLOTTE — Sprouts Farmers Market is set to double down on the Charlotte area.

Sprouts’ 24,000-square-foot store in Steele Creek opens at 7 a.m. on Nov. 17. It’s at 14124 Steele Creek Road, across from the RiverGate Shopping Center.

There will be music and prize giveaways throughout the weekend.

