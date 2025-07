CHARLOTTE — A manufacturing company has sold its office space in Ballantyne for $71 million.

SPX FLOW told the Charlotte Observer it was downsizing because its local employees work remotely.

The company said it sold Ballantyne Town on Ballantyne Corporate Place to a group of investors.

However, SPX FLOW still plans to lease a small amount of space from the new owners.

