Off-duty SRO charged after police respond to Belmont McDonald’s

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police Officer James Reagan was arrested for driving while impaired after being found asleep in his vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. reporting a motorist unconscious in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s located at 505 N. Main St. in Belmont. Officers got there and discovered Reagan, an off-duty officer, asleep in the driver’s seat of his personal vehicle.

“Officers are expected to conduct themselves to a high standard on and off duty. When someone falls short of that, they will be held accountable,” said Police Chief Boyce Falls.

Belmont Police Officer James Reagan

Reagan, has been with the Belmont Police Department since Sept. 26, 2014. He serves as a school resource officer, according to the city’s website. Following the incident, he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and the department’s internal review.

Channel 9 is asking where Reagan serves as an SRO.

No additional details have been made available.

