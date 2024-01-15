Local

State dedicates $500,000 to fund expansion in filmmaking

North Carolina filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina is hoping to grow its blossoming film industry by training up more workers, thanks to a new grant approved by the General Assembly.

The Film Partnership of North Carolina is getting $500,000 in new funding, and it’s going to help “cultivate a diverse pipeline of interns.” The partnership is working on training up students for a variety of jobs in the film sector.

“Our organization is a middle ground between young professionals who have no industry background but are interested in film and television, and the producers who need access to local support,” said Lauren Vilchik, a film producer and treasurer of the Film Partnership of North Carolina. “The potential is a wide-reaching ripple effect; connecting trained talent to jobs that establish local crews, which in turn attracts more in-state productions creating more jobs.”

According to the Film Partnership, the program has mentored “over 130 interns since March 2022, with 40% coming from underserved communities.”

The North Carolina Film Office says no major projects have been announced for the state in 2024, but nearly a dozen major productions wrapped up in the last six months. That includes several feature-length films like “Mother Couch” and “Operation Taco Gary’s,” and a few reality shows filmed in Charlotte, including “Love is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.”

Residents in the Wilmington area can apply for a scholarship to get paid training in the film industry by clicking this link.

