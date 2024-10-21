State trooper car fire tied to chase, highway patrol says

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led to a charred North Carolina State Highway Patrol car that was pulled out of the woods Monday morning.

Highway patrol said around 4 a.m. Monday, there was a trooper-involved crash and fire that were connected to a chase.

When a Channel 9 crew got to the scene, police had inbound Billy Graham Parkway closed at Josh Birmingham Parkway.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Several hours later, a state trooper’s vehicle caught fire in the same area. That’s also connected to the chase but it’s unclear how.

We’re asking the highway patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

