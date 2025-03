STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Fire Department has a new resource to help fight brush fires.

According to the Record and Landmark, crews converted an old squad truck into a brush truck.

Crews installed a 150-gallon tank in the bed with a gas engine and tools needed to fight brush fires and wildfires.

It costs $30,000 to convert the truck.

The department plans to start using it next month.

VIDEO: Officials give update as wildfires spread across the Carolinas

