Statesville high school football games to start earlier

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools will be starting their high school football games earlier.
This comes after a shooting threat ended last Friday’s Statesville High vs. West Iredell game early.
Beginning Thursday, junior varsity games will start at 6 p.m. and varsity games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gun threat leads to cancellation of football game in Statesville; multiple arrested
The district will also allow law enforcement and school officials more visibility.
Parking inside the stadium will be limited to game-day staff, with handicapped parking placed in a designated area.
VIDEO: Gun threat leads to cancelation of football game in Statesville, multiple arrests made
©2023 Cox Media Group