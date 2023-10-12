Statesville high school football games to start earlier

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools will be starting their high school football games earlier.

This comes after a shooting threat ended last Friday’s Statesville High vs. West Iredell game early.

Beginning Thursday, junior varsity games will start at 6 p.m. and varsity games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The district will also allow law enforcement and school officials more visibility.

Parking inside the stadium will be limited to game-day staff, with handicapped parking placed in a designated area.

