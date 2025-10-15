Statesville man arrested, charged following police pursuit

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a pursuit and fleeing on foot, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Casey O’Neil Wyatt, 40, was apprehended after officers saw him driving recklessly on West Front Street and attempting to evade a traffic stop. Wyatt fled the scene on foot after stopping in front of a residence on Birchcrest Circle but was quickly captured by police.

Officers initially noticed Wyatt’s vehicle swerving and crossing the centerline, prompting them to initiate a traffic stop. However, Wyatt failed to comply and continued driving, striking a curb on Phoenix Street before eventually stopping on Birchcrest Circle.

Upon his arrest, Wyatt informed officers that he fled because he had an outstanding warrant. The Statesville Police Department confirmed the warrant for felony stalking issued by Iredell County.

A search of Wyatt’s vehicle uncovered a handgun, multiple wigs and masks, a lock pick, gloves, a flashlight, GPS trackers, and batons. These items were seized by police, and the vehicle was towed under felony flee to elude statutes. Additionally, officers discovered that Wyatt’s driver’s license had been revoked.

Wyatt was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, unsafe lane change and resist, obstruct and delay an officer.

He’s currently being held without bond in the Iredell County Detention Center.

