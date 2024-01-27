Statesville man given no bond, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Devin Gage Staley, of Statesville, is accused of uploading several media files relating to child exploitation material, police said.

He uploaded 33 files between December 2022 and April 2023, Statesville police said.

Investigators got warrants on Jan. 22 for 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Staley was arrested three days later.

He is in jail and being held without bond because of “the nature of the charges.”

