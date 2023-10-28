Statesville Police Department participates in national drug take-back day

STATESVILLE — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday gave members of the community a way to safely dispose of old or unused prescription medications and syringes.

The Statesville Police Department participated in the event organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

People could attend the event at two locations: the Walgreens Pharmacy on Davie Avenue and CVS Pharmacy on Wilkesboro Highway.

Statesville PD encouraged people to lessen the risk of drug misuse and protect the public’s health by participating in the event.

