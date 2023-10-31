Statesville police looking for 15-year-old girl missing for a month

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since September.

According to a notice from the police department on Tuesday, Tajenai Marie Johnson hasn’t been seen since Sept. 22.

Johnson is described as being 5′8″ tall and weighing 105 pounds. Two photos of her were shared publicly.

SPD is asking for anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to call 704-878-3406.

(WATCH: Suspect arrested, juvenile safe following multi-county chase, deputies say)

Suspect arrested, juvenile safe following multi-county chase, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group