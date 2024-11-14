Statesville residents asked to report lead pipes in their homes

STATESVILLE, N.C. — People who live in Statesville and Kannapolis may have lead pipes in their homes.

According to the Statesville Record and Landmark, letters were sent out to homes because of a new EPA program that is targeting lead pipes.

Homes built prior to 1986 are apparently the highest at risk.

The city of Statesville told the Record and Landmark that it is now offering an online service where people can report the type of pipes in their homes.

So far, the EPA has assessed more than half of the water services lines in the Statesville area.

