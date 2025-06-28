Steele Creek community group hosts event to help newcomers feel welcome, involved

CHARLOTTE — The Steele Creek community gathered on Saturday for a block party to create bonds and celebrate unity.

The event, hosted by Steele Creek Community Place, aimed to bring families together and foster connections among residents, particularly those who have recently moved to the area.

“It’s a place people can come, meet friends and family, similar interests, place to work from,” Alyssa Drown said. “A place to bring their kids, so there’s not so much loneliness when you move to a new place.”

The block party featured food, kids’ activities, live music, historical storytelling, and more.

Additionally, the event included a screening of ‘The Magic Kite,’ a project turned screenplay that addresses the impact of deportation on children, highlighting important social issues within the community.

To learn more about the Steele Creek Community Place, visit its website here.

WATCH: ‘Always hope’: Teen cancer survivor celebrates support from families, medical staff

‘Always hope’: Teen cancer survivor celebrates support from families, medical staff

©2025 Cox Media Group