Steph Curry leads Team USA to victory and onto gold medal game

PARIS — With six points in two seconds, the U.S. Olympic team was on its way. To a comeback. To a win. And to another Olympic gold medal game, The Associated Press reported.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. will play for gold in the Paris Olympics on Saturday night after beating Serbia 95-91.

The U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half, plus faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992. Curry says “that was a special one.”

