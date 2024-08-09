Local

Steph Curry leads Team USA to victory and onto gold medal game

By The Associated Press

Paris Olympics Basketball United States' Kevin Durant (7), LeBron James (6) and Steph Curry (4) celebrate after beating Serbia during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

PARIS — With six points in two seconds, the U.S. Olympic team was on its way. To a comeback. To a win. And to another Olympic gold medal game, The Associated Press reported.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. will play for gold in the Paris Olympics on Saturday night after beating Serbia 95-91.

The U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half, plus faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992. Curry says “that was a special one.”

