Stolen Volkswagen pursuit ends in crash, felony charges filed

MONROE, N.C. — A stolen Volkswagen Jetta led Monroe police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night, ending in a crash and felony charges for the driver, authorities said.

The pursuit began around 10:15 p.m. when an officer from the Monroe Police Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit spotted the stolen vehicle leaving the Walmart parking lot on West Roosevelt Boulevard. The driver, identified as Chris Lamont Ardrey, 29, of Charlotte, refused to stop and quickly lost control, crashing into a tree near 2626 W. Roosevelt Blvd.

Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen praised the ACE Unit’s actions, stating, “This incident is a prime example of the importance of proactive policing. Our officers are committed to removing stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, and dangerous drivers from our streets before more harm is done.”

Ardrey was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, and speeding. A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey Romeryo Martinez, 25, also of Charlotte, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Main for treatment. Martinez, a convicted felon, will be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Another passenger was identified and released without charges.

