Stoner’s Pizza Joint inks deal for first Charlotte location with more in the works

CHARLOTTE — Stoner’s Pizza Joint has landed its first Charlotte location — and more are on the horizon. The quick-service pizza franchise has signed a lease for a 2,540-square-foot restaurant and bar at Queen City Quarter, formerly the EpiCentre. It is targeting a fall opening.

Franchisee Hunter Morris has signed a multi-unit deal that will bring three stores to the Charlotte market over the next two years. His AHMorris Holdings already operates five stores in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

John Stetson, CEO and principal says the brand is actively looking into all neighborhoods in the Charlotte market.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Meet the pizza pro behind Geno D’s)

Meet the pizza pro behind Geno D’s

©2023 Cox Media Group