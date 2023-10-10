Stony Rushing’s seat still vacant on Union County board

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners ran out of time to appoint a commissioner to the absent seat of the late Commissioner Stony Rushing.

Rushing died in August and leaders had 60 days to name a replacement.

The four Republican commissioners were at odds and couldn’t agree on candidates.

Now the decision is out of their hands.

State law gives that power to decide to the clerk of court for Union County, who is Wendy Maynard.

She has 10 days to make an appointment.

