Store owner, clerk charged for selling alcohol to teens before crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The owner of a store in Mooresville and a clerk are facing criminal charges after selling alcoholic beverages to teenagers just before they crashed a car, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers started investigating on Sept. 24, when two teenagers were hospitalized following a crash in Rowan County. According to the highway patrol, troopers found “malt beverages” inside the vehicle.

Investigators worked with ALE and found that the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger bought the alcohol from L K Mart on Deal Road in Mooresville.

ALE identified the clerk as 64-year-old Kalasudhan Kunjupillai of Charlotte and said he didn’t check for identification before selling the teens alcohol. He was arrested for four counts of selling malt beverages to someone under 21 and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-license business.

The owner of the store, 59-year-old Lalsen John Churakakuzy, was cited for failing to superintend an ABC-licensed business.

According to ALE, a violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. L K Mart could be fined or have its ABC permit revoked or suspended.

The teenagers reportedly received minor injuries in the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

