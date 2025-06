UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The threat of storms will delay several high school graduations on Tuesday night.

Sun Valley High School and Porter Ridge High School will be moved to Wednesday.

Graduation for Porter Ridge will begin at 8 a.m., and graduation for Sun Valley will begin at 8 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held outside at each school’s football stadium.

