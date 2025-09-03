Street racing suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Hickory

Police in Hickory are seeking public assistance following a fatal crash on Highway 70 Friday night.

Channel 9 previously reported that 23-year-old Elijah Jenks died after his vehicle struck two cars at the Cloninger Ford dealership.

Witnesses reported seeing two motorcycles traveling at speeds more than twice the limit shortly before the crash, leading to suspicions of street racing.

“No doubt in my mind they were racing,” said eyewitness Summer Fowler.

“I was on my phone looking at my game and I heard the motorcycle rev up as loud as it could and then vroom and that was it,” added Casey Hudson, another eyewitness.

Police have confirmed that speeding was a factor in the crash, although it remains unclear if the motorcycles were actively racing along that stretch of Highway 70.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

