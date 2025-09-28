String of shootings occur days before hearing to discuss violent crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Saturday’s violence comes just two days before a congressional subcommittee holds a field hearing to discuss violent crime in Charlotte.

This comes after the deadly stabbing on the light rail last month.

A spokesperson said the committee will look at repeat offenders and lenient pre-trial release policies and decisions.

Gov. Stein is also weighing whether to sign Iryna’s Law.

The bill passed by the General Assembly cracks down on cashless bail.

