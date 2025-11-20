Student arrested for displaying weapon at CMS bus stop

CHARLOTTE — A student displayed a weapon at a Palisades High School bus stop in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of the juvenile suspect.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the incident after being notified by a witness, confiscating the weapon and ensuring there was no ongoing threat to students or staff. The school followed all safety protocols, and counselors are available to support students.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority, and we understand this news is concerning,” the principal said in a message to families.

The school, located near Lake Wylie, is working closely with law enforcement and the CMS Police Department to address the situation. Possession of a weapon in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and carries serious consequences.