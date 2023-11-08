Student hurt in school bus crash in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A student has been injured following a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on E. Broad Street near Phillips Lane.

Police said a school bus operated by the Iredell Statesville School District was traveling west on E. Broad Street when it began slowing down to make a stop. As it was preparing to stop, a Ford F-350 towing a large trailer collided with the rear of the bus.

The driver of the Ford F-350 told police that the vehicle’s brakes failed, which prevented it from stopping in time to avoid crashing into the bus.

Police said one student on the bus was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the collision remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

VIDEO: Dallas bus driver saves kid chocking

Dallas bus driver saves kid chocking

©2023 Cox Media Group