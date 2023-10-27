Students at school playground spot person walking by with gun

CHARLOTTE — A school in Gastonia was placed on a lockdown Friday after students spotted a person walking nearby with a gun, and police later said the suspect turned out to be a child.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers got a call around 11:40 a.m. saying that students at Victory Christian Academy on South York Road saw a “male walking on the sidewalk with a gun.”

Officers arrived and found the person matching the description, and he was taken into custody. Police said he was a juvenile suspect, but it’s not clear what charges he may be facing.

Police said nearby schools were released from lockdown after the juvenile was taken into custody.

(WATCH: Chase ends in woods, triggers lockdown at Mint Hill high school)

Chase ends in woods, triggers lockdown at Mint Hill high school

©2023 Cox Media Group