Students in Union County try to find the key to happiness

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — It all starts with “hello.”

That’s what students across Union County learned during a weeklong program promoting kindness.

Indian Trail Elementary is one of the schools taking part in the program created by Sandy Hook Promise.

The idea is that a simple wave, smile or fist bump can brighten someone’s day.

“It’s meant to be fun and welcoming to all the new students that are trying to get used to Indian Trail, or better yet, N.C altogether,” said Geronimo Sol, a student at Indian Trail Elementary.

Each day of “It Starts with Hello” week, students learn the importance of kindness and inclusion through different activities and talks.

When Channel 9 visited Indian Trail Elementary, students were writing “Upstander Grams.” These notes were given to someone in the school to tell them why they are appreciated.

Indian Trail Elementary school has participated in the program for six years.

(WATCH: Local elementary school teaches English to parents who face language barrier)

©2023 Cox Media Group