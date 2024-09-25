Subdivision hit with over 20 car break-ins, deputies say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to over 20 car break-ins Tuesday in the Brandon Oaks subdivision in Indian Trail.

All the vehicles’ doors were unlocked and valuables, including three guns, were stolen, the UCSO said.

Authorities said to be vigilant and follow these steps:

1. LOCK your vehicles even in your driveway.

2. REMOVE valuables from your car, especially firearms.

3. UTILIZE outdoor lighting and camera systems to deter and/or identify suspects.

4. REPORT suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately

