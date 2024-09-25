Local

Subdivision hit with over 20 car break-ins, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE: Union County Sheriff's Office

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to over 20 car break-ins Tuesday in the Brandon Oaks subdivision in Indian Trail.

19-year-old convicted for string of car break-ins through Charlotte

All the vehicles’ doors were unlocked and valuables, including three guns, were stolen, the UCSO said.

Authorities said to be vigilant and follow these steps:

1. LOCK your vehicles even in your driveway.

2. REMOVE valuables from your car, especially firearms.

3. UTILIZE outdoor lighting and camera systems to deter and/or identify suspects.

4. REPORT suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤-𝐈𝐧𝐬 Today, UCSO deputies responded to over 20 motor vehicle...

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read