Sullenberger Aviation Museum set to reopen this weekend in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s reimagined aviation museum is nearly ready for takeoff.

After more than five years grounded by renovations, the ‘Sullenberger Aviation Museum’ is set to reopen this Saturday in west Charlotte.

The museum opens this Saturday june 1st on the north side of the runway at Charlotte Douglas. It will be $24 for tickets. $20 for seniors, military and educators. $18 for kids 5 to 17. Kids under five are free.

The museum will be open everyday but Monday’s.

