Sum 41 to bring final headlining tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — It appears as if the sun is setting on pop rockers Sum 41.

The Grammy-nominated band announced their last headlining world tour, “Tour of the Setting Sum,” to coincide with the upcoming release of their final album “Heaven :x: Hell.”

The tour will make a stop at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on May 15. The Interrupters will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.

Earlier this year, the band announced their breakup after 27 years of making music together.

Two other shows were announced for Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre this week. Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox will be there on Aug. 26, and Melissa Etheridge and Jewel will perform there on Sept. 21. Tickets for those shows also go on sale on Jan. 19.

