Super Bowl champ returns to Charlotte to inspire young athletes at Big Man Camp

CHARLOTTE — From Mallard Creek High School to winning a Super Bowl, Jordan Davis has had quite the career at the age of 25.
A reigning Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Davis’ roots trace back to the Charlotte area and the d-line at Mallard Creek High School.
“You know, when I was little, I wanted to play wide receiver. I didn’t want to play D-tackle. I didn’t want to play o-line; I wanted to be the wide receiver, I wanted to be the running back. “I wanted to have the ball in my hand,” said Davis.
This weekend, he is heading to his first-ever Big Man camp in Charlotte.
