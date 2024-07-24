Support for Kamala Harris continues to grow in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The Biden campaign continues to show its support for Kamala Harris as it also grows in North Carolina.

The organization said enthusiasm on the ground for Harris is “electric,” and they are dedicated to electing her as president.

The campaign has opened 18 offices in key counties across the state and over 100 staffers. A number that the campaign said will more than double before August 1.

According to the Biden campaign, since Harris announced her intention to earn the nomination, they have had thousands of North Carolinians sign up as volunteers.

Leaders across the state, including Governor Roy Cooper, members of the Congressional delegation, and local elected officials, are also supporting Harris.

The campaign said their team has been taking aggressive steps to engage with our key constituencies across the state, including Black voters and young voters.

They are also working to drive up our numbers in the suburbs and rural communities and to engage Republicans who are turned off by Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.

Ahead of Trump’s visit to Charlotte, Governor Roy Cooper released a statement, saying:

“North Carolinians don’t want what Donald Trump’s selling, especially his extreme Project 2025 agenda. This is a state where we fight for freedom and working people, and we’re not going to stand for Trump or JD Vance trying to ban abortion without any exceptions, raise taxes on middle-class families, and give him the power to rule as a dictator and control our daily lives. The last time Trump tried to campaign here he was washed out by rain, and we have millions of energized North Carolinians who want to make sure he’s a washout in November and elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.”

