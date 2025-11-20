Local

Suspect in 2022 Horry County homicide apprehended in Monroe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A joint task force successfully apprehended Lashawn Dupree Jones Jarrett, a suspect in a 2022 Horry County homicide, in Monroe on Nov. 17.

Jarrett, who was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3, failed to do so, leading to a warrant for his arrest being issued on Nov. 4.

He was located and captured through the collaborative efforts of the United States Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, a Monroe Police Department Task Force Officer, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office S.H.I.E.L.D. Unit.

Jarrett is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The operation highlights the effective partnership between federal and local law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.

