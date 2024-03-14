Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, hitting cars in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers tried to pull someone over when they left the scene, hitting several cars in the area. Officers did not chase them.

CMPD said the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants but didn’t say what they were for.

Police said they were able to arrest the suspect that morning but didn’t provide details on how they were captured. Their identity has not yet been released.

