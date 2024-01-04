Suspect arrested after stabbing man in NoDa, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they say tried to kill someone by stabbing him in a NoDa neighborhood.

Fredy Molina-Reire faced a judge on Thursday. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to a police report, Molina-Reire stabbed a 22-year-old man multiple times along North Davidson Street, near the popular NoDa bar, Bulldog Taproom Social. It happened on Dec. 30 around midnight.

Molina-Reire’s bond was set at $200,000.

