Suspect arrested after stabbing man in NoDa, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Fredy Molina-Reire Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they say tried to kill someone by stabbing him in a NoDa neighborhood. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they say tried to kill someone by stabbing him in a NoDa neighborhood.

Fredy Molina-Reire faced a judge on Thursday. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to a police report, Molina-Reire stabbed a 22-year-old man multiple times along North Davidson Street, near the popular NoDa bar, Bulldog Taproom Social. It happened on Dec. 30 around midnight.

Molina-Reire’s bond was set at $200,000.

