Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit and drug seizure in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A vehicle pursuit in Monroe ended in a crash on Sunday night after a driver attempted to flee from officers.

The incident began at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday when a Monroe Police Department officer noticed a Chevrolet Trailblazer with a fictitious license plate on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, Silvestre Rodriguez, 22, sped away, leading police on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Rodriguez was seen throwing a bag out of the car window. The chase continued onto Walkup Avenue, where Rodriguez’s vehicle struck a garbage can and crashed into a tree, causing the SUV to flip over.

Rodriguez, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained injuries and was transported for treatment. After receiving medical care, he was taken to the Union County Detention Center.

K-9 Bolo assisted in locating the discarded bag, which was found to contain vape pens and 28 grams of THC.

Rodriguez has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance, injury to real property and multiple traffic violations.

