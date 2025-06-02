Local

Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of 46-year-old man, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A suspect was charged in connection to a homicide that happened on May 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Detectives arrested Malcom Smith, 29, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict serious injury, and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Smith shot and killed Deeaudrey Copeland, 46, in the 4000 block of North Graham Street, according to police.

