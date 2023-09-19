Suspect arrested in connection with French Bulldog theft

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they have someone in custody for the theft of a French Bulldog stolen from its home.

Police say they arrested a juvenile who they believe to be the person in the picture below.

Burglar breaks into northeast Charlotte home and steals dog Burglar breaks into northeast Charlotte home and steals dog

They say he broke into a home in northeast Charlotte, held a woman at gunpoint, and took the dog.

There’s no word if the dog has been found at the time this article was published.

(WATCH: Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys)

Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys

©2023 Cox Media Group