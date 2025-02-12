Suspect charged with murder for shooting at southwest Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — Police say a suspect is in custody months after a deadly shooting at a gas station in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Wednesday that investigators identified Demetry Guy Rorie, 22, as a suspect in the death of Apree Dontell Leak.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Nov. 12. Leak was found on S. Tryon Street and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Channel 9 went to the scene of the shooting at a Circle K on S. Tryon Street near Ayrsley Town Boulevard.

According to CMPD, Rorie was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We’re working on getting more details on the case. Check back for updates.

