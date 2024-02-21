Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at deputies in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing several shots at deputies in Union County early Wednesday morning.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Mallard Circle after receiving reports about a disturbance between family members.

At the scene, a man who was outside the home ran into a nearby wooded area and began firing shots at a deputy.

As additional deputies arrived, the man continued to fire shots, hitting one of their patrol vehicles, as well as a brick wall other deputies were using for cover.

After firing approximately eight to ten shots, the man exited the wooded area without a weapon in his hands and was taken into custody, according to deputies.

Deputies said no one was injured, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

