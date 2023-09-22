Suspect in custody following bank robbery in Troutman, officials say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A suspect is in custody following the armed robbery of the Truist Bank in Troutman Friday morning, according to town officials.

Officials said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank on Wagner Street before leaving on foot.

Schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown while police searched for the suspect.

After a short chase, the suspect was hit by a patrol vehicle before being taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is set to appear before a magistrate in Iredell County in the coming weeks.

