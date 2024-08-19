Suspect in deadly Charlotte shooting arrested in NY, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police in New York arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northwest Charlotte back in March.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 31-year-old Darien Lamont Morrison was found on March 17 shot multiple times along Bradford Drive. Police said he died at the scene.

A police report says the shooting happened outside of a bar but it’s not clear what led to the gunfire.

On Monday, CMPD said they had identified and charged a suspect. 37-year-old Terrance Gerod McBride was arrested Saturday in New York, New York. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McBride is awaiting extradition.

No further information has been released.

