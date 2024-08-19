Local

Suspect in deadly Charlotte shooting arrested in NY, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Bradford Drive shooting Two people were killed in separate homicide cases in Charlotte Sunday morning, police said.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police in New York arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northwest Charlotte back in March.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 31-year-old Darien Lamont Morrison was found on March 17 shot multiple times along Bradford Drive. Police said he died at the scene.

A police report says the shooting happened outside of a bar but it’s not clear what led to the gunfire.

On Monday, CMPD said they had identified and charged a suspect. 37-year-old Terrance Gerod McBride was arrested Saturday in New York, New York. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McBride is awaiting extradition.

No further information has been released.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 dead in separate Charlotte shootings, police say)

2 dead in separate Charlotte shootings, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read